Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 119.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,184 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $22,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 6.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCHP stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.75. 169,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,207,504. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $63.34 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.276 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.41%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.81.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

