Michael Louis Battles Acquires 2,000 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) CFO Michael Louis Battles bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.35 per share, with a total value of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,223,374. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE CLH traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $88.28. The stock had a trading volume of 15,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.98. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.11 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.58.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLH. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth $137,449,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth $52,844,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth $57,553,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Clean Harbors by 65.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 897,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,181,000 after acquiring an additional 354,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Clean Harbors by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 804,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,206,000 after acquiring an additional 246,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

