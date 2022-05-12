MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $107.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.90% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MGP Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets ingredients and distillery products to the packaged goods industry. Its Distillery Products segment primarily offers food grade alcohol, fuel grade alcohol, and distillers feed. The company’s Ingredient Solutions segment primarily provides specialty wheat starches and proteins, commodity wheat starches, and commodity vital wheat gluten. MGP Ingredients, Inc. is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas. “

Several other research firms have also commented on MGPI. Cowen began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.50.

MGPI opened at $93.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.41 and a 200 day moving average of $82.67. MGP Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $58.40 and a fifty-two week high of $102.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 4.68.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.73. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $195.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 385 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total transaction of $31,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David E. Dykstra sold 2,500 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $226,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,956 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,315 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 34,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

