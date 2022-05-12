Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) EVP Sells $86,470.00 in Stock

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $86,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,739.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
MCB traded down $2.70 on Wednesday, reaching $84.99. The stock had a trading volume of 125,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,201. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $55.95 and a fifty-two week high of $115.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.86 and a 200-day moving average of $99.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $929.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.26.
Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.18. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $54.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.
Metropolitan Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.
