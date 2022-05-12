Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) EVP Sells $86,470.00 in Stock

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $86,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,739.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MCB traded down $2.70 on Wednesday, reaching $84.99. The stock had a trading volume of 125,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,201. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $55.95 and a fifty-two week high of $115.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.86 and a 200-day moving average of $99.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $929.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.18. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $54.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,158,000 after buying an additional 147,742 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 377,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,226,000 after purchasing an additional 143,452 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,001,000 after purchasing an additional 225,526 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,383 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 6.5% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 163,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

