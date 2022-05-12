MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.15.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MET. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in MetLife during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MET traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $64.12. 5,152,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,571,779. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MetLife has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $73.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

