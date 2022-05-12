Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 487,000 shares, a decrease of 94.6% from the April 15th total of 9,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 668,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of METX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.27. 4,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,821. Meten Holding Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.57.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Meten Holding Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,212,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.34% of Meten Holding Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.66% of the company’s stock.
Meten Holding Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.
