Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MRUS. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merus in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

Get Merus alerts:

MRUS stock opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. Merus has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.11 million, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.39 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 27.26% and a negative net margin of 135.65%. Analysts expect that Merus will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Merus by 134.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,009,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,971 shares during the period. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,912,000. Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,498,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,665,000 after buying an additional 780,754 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,782,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,897,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.