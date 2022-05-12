Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 386,500.03% and a negative return on equity of 101.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

NASDAQ MRSN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.71. 103,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,055. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.49.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRSN shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 598,086 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,999.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,120,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,084.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $4,665,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 880.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 309,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 278,047 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 57,103 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 678.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 36,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.