Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.96-$1.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $301.50 million-$321.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $309.47 million.Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.34-$2.44 EPS.
Shares of MRCY stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.49. 4,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,903. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.30, a PEG ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.99.
Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $233.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Mercury Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Mercury Systems by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Mercury Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Mercury Systems
Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.
