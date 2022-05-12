Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Price Reaches $0.0345 on Major Exchanges

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 11th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0345 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $1,906.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00192438 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007222 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002736 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000460 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00016401 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 39.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.78 or 0.00287072 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

