Meme (MEME) Price Hits $409.51 on Top Exchanges

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. One Meme coin can now be purchased for about $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the dollar. Meme has a market cap of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00185181 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00006039 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002764 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000371 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00014586 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.26 or 0.00275137 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000524 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

