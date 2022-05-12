Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd is a developer, owner and operator of casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities primarily in Asia. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd, formerly known as Melco Crown Entertainment Limited, is based in Hong Kong. “

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, CICC Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.73.

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $18.39.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $480.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.80 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 65.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. 46.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment (Get Rating)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.