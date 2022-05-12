MedX Health (CVE:MDX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.06

MedX Health Corp (CVE:MDX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 2500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$11.94 million and a P/E ratio of -2.40.
About MedX Health (CVE:MDX)
Further Reading
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for MedX Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedX Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.