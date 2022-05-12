Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 209,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,107 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Medifast were worth $43,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 20.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 30.2% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the third quarter valued at $216,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $169.80 on Thursday. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.44 and a fifty-two week high of $336.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.24. Medifast had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 81.42%. The business had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 46.79%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MED. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other Medifast news, Director Andrea B. Thomas sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $200,456.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel R. Chard acquired 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $183.25 per share, for a total transaction of $78,980.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,900,583.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

