Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Director Jeffrey J. Brown Acquires 315 Shares of Stock

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $183.25 per share, for a total transaction of $57,723.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,521.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MED opened at $169.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.97. Medifast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.44 and a twelve month high of $336.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.79 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 81.42%. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Medifast by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medifast by 3.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Medifast by 2,311.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,791,000 after purchasing an additional 60,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MED. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

