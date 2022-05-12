MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $10.17, but opened at $10.47. MediaAlpha shares last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 208 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Patrick Ryan Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $110,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,012.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on MAX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average is $14.90. The stock has a market cap of $626.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 0.58.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $161.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.88 million. Research analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAX. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 260.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in MediaAlpha by 4.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in MediaAlpha by 20.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MediaAlpha by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,375,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,702,000 after acquiring an additional 16,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in MediaAlpha by 139.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

About MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.