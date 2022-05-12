MDA (TSE:MDA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.20

Shares of MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$8.20 and last traded at C$8.27, with a volume of 114484 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.51.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDA. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on MDA from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on MDA from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on MDA from C$16.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MDA from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.39. The stock has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 425.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.30.

MDA ( TSE:MDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$590.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$583.97 million. On average, analysts expect that MDA Ltd. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MDA

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that provide satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance.

