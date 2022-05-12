McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458,559 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $42,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $257,713,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after buying an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 87,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after buying an additional 11,097 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.80.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,678,321. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.14. The stock had a trading volume of 647,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,036. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.66.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 53.43%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

