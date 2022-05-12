Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.07-$4.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-$4.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.52 billion.

Shares of MMS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.34. The company had a trading volume of 29,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,639. Maximus has a 52 week low of $63.97 and a 52 week high of $94.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maximus will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Several research firms have commented on MMS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maximus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maximus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 73,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 45,569 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Maximus by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,020 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Maximus by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Maximus by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,351 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Maximus by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus (Get Rating)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.