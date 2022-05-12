Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $65.80

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $65.80 and last traded at $65.92, with a volume of 3808 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.59.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maximus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.36.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Maximus had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maximus during the third quarter worth $50,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 840 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

