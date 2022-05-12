Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $65.80

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $65.80 and last traded at $65.92, with a volume of 3808 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.59.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maximus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.36.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maximus during the third quarter worth $50,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 840 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Maximus (NYSE:MMS)
Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.
