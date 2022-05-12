Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.49 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS.

NYSE MAXR traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.70. 1,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,174. Maxar Technologies has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $42.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.91 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.30%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.07.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

