Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.52–$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.23 million.Matterport also updated its FY22 guidance to ($0.47)-($0.52) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.58. The company had a trading volume of 323,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,348,455. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97. Matterport has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.47 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matterport will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

MTTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matterport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.84.

In related news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $132,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 30.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 117.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 38,222 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at about $582,000. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

