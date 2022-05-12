MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.30-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $683.55 million-$683.55 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $655.86 million.

NASDAQ MCFT traded down $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.95. 211,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,893. The company has a market capitalization of $424.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $33.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCFT shares. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 20,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,208,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,235,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

