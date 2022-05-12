Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.76.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total value of $57,826,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 376,273 shares of company stock valued at $130,897,471 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $325.87. 4,254,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,507,200. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $305.61 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

