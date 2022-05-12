Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Glenview Trust Co’s 10th Largest Position

Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.7% of Glenview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $52,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 118,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,579,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,770,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $636,270,000 after acquiring an additional 520,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 619.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 106,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,939,000 after acquiring an additional 91,531 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total transaction of $57,826,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 376,273 shares of company stock valued at $130,897,471. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.76.

NYSE MA traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $325.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,254,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,200. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $305.61 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $316.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $348.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.23.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

