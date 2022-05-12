Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,138,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 23,975 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.31% of Cooper Companies worth $477,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 97 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.00.

In related news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $5,414,314.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COO stock opened at $316.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $393.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $400.55. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.43 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

