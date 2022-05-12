Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,145,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,900 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.82% of Waste Connections worth $292,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,935 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,938,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,143,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Waste Connections by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,165,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,785,000 after purchasing an additional 764,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,565,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WCN. Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lowered Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Shares of NYSE WCN traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.25. The company had a trading volume of 18,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,020. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.75 and a twelve month high of $145.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 12.72%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

About Waste Connections (Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.