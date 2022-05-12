Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases New Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,262,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,916,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.81% of Hilton Worldwide at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1,550.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,515,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,385,000 after buying an additional 1,423,583 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,765,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,855 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,580,000 after buying an additional 731,671 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 66.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,485,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,189,000 after buying an additional 591,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 123.4% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 878,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,123,000 after buying an additional 485,520 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Raymond E. Mabus purchased 700 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.70 per share, with a total value of $101,290.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $473,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,800. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $133.49 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.70 and a 1 year high of $167.99. The company has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.39.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Macquarie lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.64.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

