Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 8,028 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,211,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.08% of Nordson worth $309,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 1,412.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 2,740.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Nordson during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $207.92 on Thursday. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $197.20 and a 12 month high of $272.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.19.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.21 million. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.40.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

