Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $455.35 Million Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,170,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.07% of SBA Communications worth $455,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 331.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $393.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.67.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total transaction of $656,843.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,150,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,149 shares of company stock worth $2,061,835 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $316.32 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $281.45 and a twelve month high of $391.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $342.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.44. The company has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 79.56 and a beta of 0.41.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.72%.

SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

