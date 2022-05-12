Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $266.09 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 78.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 795,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,099 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Gartner were worth $266,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 553.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 1,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Shares of IT traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $244.02. 635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,606. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.50. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.50 and a 52 week high of $368.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Eileen Serra acquired 700 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $251.99 per share, with a total value of $176,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,393. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total transaction of $297,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,327 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.50.

About Gartner (Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.