Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 65,540 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,468,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,540 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $295,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 26.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,464,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $265,659,000 after purchasing an additional 523,077 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 180.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 568,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,253,000 after buying an additional 365,283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,186,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,637,249,000 after buying an additional 363,977 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,728,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,808,000 after buying an additional 166,515 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 702,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,633,000 after buying an additional 159,047 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $149.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.75.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS opened at $100.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.09 and a 200 day moving average of $117.57. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $101.68 and a twelve month high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

