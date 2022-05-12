Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,459,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,704 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.77% of Sempra worth $325,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,401,849,000 after buying an additional 973,779 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra by 28.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,940,000 after buying an additional 1,904,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 4.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,995,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,967,000 after buying an additional 230,741 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sempra by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,040,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,573,000 after buying an additional 66,447 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Sempra by 975.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,348,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,624,000 after buying an additional 2,129,949 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SRE opened at $158.13 on Thursday. Sempra has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $173.28. The company has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.48%.

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.90.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

