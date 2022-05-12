Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,864,850 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,913 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in SEA were worth $417,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in SEA by 76.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 254 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SE. CICC Research began coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.00.

SE stock opened at $54.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.40 and its 200 day moving average is $181.76. Sea Limited has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.