Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,942,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269,168 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 4.87% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $370,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.56.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $78.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.28 and its 200 day moving average is $128.71. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.15 and a 52 week high of $171.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $460.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.14 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

