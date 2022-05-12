Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 6,707 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 530,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.30% of Tyler Technologies worth $285,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TYL traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $341.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,353. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.16 and a 1-year high of $557.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $409.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.59. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $405.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $512.69.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

