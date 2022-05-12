MASQ Price Reaches $0.0866 on Major Exchanges (MASQ)

MASQ (MASQ) traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. MASQ has a total market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $117,630.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MASQ has traded 33.5% lower against the US dollar. One MASQ coin can now be bought for $0.0866 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.91 or 0.00592380 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,663.47 or 1.99902118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00029131 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007874 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,560,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

