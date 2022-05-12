Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) Short Interest Down 86.6% in April

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 86.6% from the April 15th total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Mason Industrial Technology by 7.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 137,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 60.0% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 550,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 206,330 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Mason Industrial Technology by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,801,000. 61.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MIT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,530. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75. Mason Industrial Technology has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

