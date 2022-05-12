Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stock Position Lowered by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,191 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,677 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Masco worth $36,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 551.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $52.36 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.78 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.69.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

