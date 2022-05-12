Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,384 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,148,000 after buying an additional 99,681 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MAS. Bank of America cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.69.

NYSE MAS traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,155,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,073. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $48.78 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

