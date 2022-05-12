Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MLM has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $396.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $439.00.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $321.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $370.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.86. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $319.12 and a 1 year high of $446.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,428,000 after buying an additional 739,005 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,913,012,000 after buying an additional 590,221 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $241,675,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 38,153.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 299,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,430,000 after buying an additional 299,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $88,583,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

