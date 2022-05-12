Marston’s’ (MARS) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their sell rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 65 ($0.80) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MARS. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.48) price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.48) price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marston’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 101.43 ($1.25).

MARS opened at GBX 61.78 ($0.76) on Wednesday. Marston’s has a one year low of GBX 60.58 ($0.75) and a one year high of GBX 100.20 ($1.24). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 76.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.33, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £391.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

