Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $132.79

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $132.79 and last traded at $132.79, with a volume of 14719 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.72.

VAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21 and a beta of 2.14.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total transaction of $155,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $993,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 15.4% during the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

