Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Position Raised by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,947 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $15,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.36.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total value of $508,171.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,373 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,904. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock opened at $166.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $127.23 and a one year high of $195.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.25.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

Marriott International Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.