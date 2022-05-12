Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Truist Financial

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 141.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Marqeta from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marqeta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ opened at $6.63 on Thursday. Marqeta has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $37.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.93.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.79 million. Marqeta’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MQ. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Marqeta by 52.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 100,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 34,846 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the third quarter worth approximately $35,961,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Marqeta by 3,487.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 275,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 267,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marqeta by 8.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,648,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,464,000 after purchasing an additional 131,830 shares in the last quarter. 50.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

