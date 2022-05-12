Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at KeyCorp from $15.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Marqeta in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Marqeta in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Marqeta from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marqeta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

Shares of Marqeta stock opened at $6.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.93. Marqeta has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $37.90.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

