Marlin (POND) Price Down 63.2% This Week

Marlin (POND) traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 12th. Marlin has a market capitalization of $27.41 million and approximately $26.52 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Marlin has traded down 63.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.02 or 0.00562343 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,949.63 or 1.97472040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00030315 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.63 or 0.06998062 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 5,033,753,055 coins and its circulating supply is 3,906,753,055 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

