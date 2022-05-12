MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.26 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) will post $135.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MarketWise’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $138.00 million and the lowest is $133.00 million. MarketWise posted sales of $142.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketWise will report full year sales of $549.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $542.93 million to $554.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $608.45 million, with estimates ranging from $590.00 million to $627.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MarketWise.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MKTW. Raymond James lowered MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on MarketWise from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketWise has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.97.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter worth $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter worth $45,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter worth $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. 65.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKTW stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,005. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69. MarketWise has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $16.97.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

