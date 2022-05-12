Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Maritime Resources Corp. (CVE:MAE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 459666 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$0.20 target price on Maritime Resources and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.02 million and a PE ratio of -18.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Green Bay property covering an area of 98 square kilometers located to the southwest of the town of King's Point and to the northwest of the town of Springdale in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

