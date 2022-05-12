Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.83

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.83 and last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 278102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.72.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MFC. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.04. The company has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 15,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Manulife Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

